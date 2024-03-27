Home NEWS UKRAINE Ukraine under fire – the situation in the regions during the day of March 27, 2024

Zaporizhzhia region


During the day, the occupiers struck 386 blows on 7 settlements - 39 reports were received about the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities.

Donetsk region


On March 26, Russians killed 2 people and wounded 1 in Novogrodivka. 13 houses were destroyed in Terny. In Liman, 3 private houses, 3 two-story buildings and an administrative building were damaged; in Terny - 1 house; in Yampol - infrastructure object; in Chasovoyarska hromada - 9 private houses.

Kharkiv region


At night, the Soviet Union injured 1 person in Izyum. In the village 78 subscribers were left without power in Chornolozka as a result of enemy rocket fire. A private house and an outbuilding were damaged in the city of Kupyansk. Yesterday, 3 people were injured in the region.

Kherson region


the Russian military vandalized a high-rise building and 2 private houses and injured 3 people. Hits were also recorded in an economic structure, a bus and a car.

Sumy region


At night and in the morning, the Russians carried out 2 shellings of Krasnopil and Znob-Novgorod communities - private homes, an administrative building and power lines were damaged.

Dnipropetrovsk region


Late in the evening, the aggressor hit Nikopol with heavy artillery twice more.

Mykolaiv region


During the last day, the russian enemy fired mortar shells on the water area of Ochakivska hromada.

