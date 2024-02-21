Ukraine under fire: the situation in the regions during the day February 21, 2024

Ukraine under fire - the situation in the regions during the day.

Kherson region



At night, the enemy ransacked private and apartment buildings - 3 people were injured. Over the past day, the aggressor fired 47 shots, targeting residential areas - 4 people were injured.

Kharkiv region



About 20 settlements were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks. In the village In Liptsi, a garden society and 1 car were fired upon. In the village Petropavlivka, a civilian car was hit by a "shahed" - 2 farm workers died on the spot and 1 woman was injured. In the village In Cherkasy Tyshki, the garden association was damaged and a two-story building was on fire. In the village In Hlushkivka, a private household, 2 houses and a residential building were destroyed.

Dnipropetrovsk region



In the evening, 4 UAVs were destroyed over the region. Nikopolshchyna was shelled by the Russian army with heavy artillery. People are whole.

Donetsk region



On February 20, the Russians killed 1 person from Kostyantynivka. Another 8 people were injured. 14 private houses, 19 high-rise buildings, an administrative building and 2 industrial buildings were damaged.

Zaporizhzhia region



During the day, the occupiers made 516 attacks on 17 cities and villages - 25 reports were received about the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities.

Mykolaiv region



Yesterday, enemy shelling was recorded in the city of Ochakiv and the water area of the Ochakiv community. There are no casualties.

Sumy region



At night, the Russians carried out 4 shellings of Yunakivska, Seredino-Budska and Znob-Novgorodska communities.



Ukraine Front Lines

