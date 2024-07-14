Ukraine under fire. The situation in the regions as of this morning July 14, 2024.

Mykolaiv region



Yesterday at 8:16 p.m. and 8:59 p.m., the enemy fired artillery at the Kutsurub community. At 9:15 p.m. and 9:47 p.m., enemy artillery shelling was recorded in the town of Ochakiv. There are no casualties.

Dnipropetrovsk region



At night, the enemy launched a rocket attack on the Dnipro region, a fire broke out, and the fire was extinguished. In Kryvorizha, grass caught fire as a result of an UAV attack, and a 67-year-old woman was injured.

In the Nikopol region, 4 houses were occupied due to shelling from "Gradu". In total, the enemy gutted 5 private houses, 7 farm buildings, a non-operational building and power lines. The army of the aggressor country sent several drones to Nikopol itself. A gas station was mutilated in the city. But the main thing is that it passed without victims and victims.

Kherson region



the Russian military targeted critical and social infrastructure facilities, including the Point of Invincibility, educational institutions, a medical facility, administrative buildings, and a gas pipeline; in residential quarters of populated areas of the region, including 2 high-rise buildings and 42 private houses. An economic structure, garages and private cars were damaged. As a result of Russian aggression, 5 people died, 9 more were injured, including 1 child.

Zaporizhia region



During the day, the occupiers made 373 strikes on 11 settlements of the region. There were 9 reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities. One person was injured as a result of Russian attacks in the Vasyliv district.

Kharkiv region



Yesterday, in Kupyansk, a former hatchery burned down and 4 private houses were damaged as a result of an anti-aircraft shell, two women aged 72 and 73 were injured. A 39-year-old woman was wounded in the Kupyansk-Vuzlovy settlement as a result of shelling.

As a result of two Iskander hits on the ground near the railway station in the town of Buda, 26 residential buildings, 9 administrative buildings, 2 cars, the station building, 3 auxiliary structures and the railway track were damaged. 2 people died: Artem Kostyria, head of the Kharkiv district administration of the State Emergency Service in the Kharkiv region, and Oleksiy Koshchii, a police officer of the response sector of the patrol police. 25 people were injured (including 2 children: a 14-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy)

Sumy region



At night and in the morning, the Russians carried out 2 shellings of the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 11 explosions were recorded. Biloplska and Seredino-Budska communities came under fire.

Donetsk region



In total, the Russians shelled populated areas of Donetsk region 19 times during the day. the Russians killed 6 residents of Donetsk region: 2 in Novoocheretuvato and Progress, 1 in Kostiantynopolski and Novoselivka Pershii. Another 11 people in the region were injured during the day.



Ukraine Front Lines

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: