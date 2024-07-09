Ukraine calls on the IAEA to convene an emergency meeting over Russia’s strike on “Okhmatdyt”.

The Minister of Energy has urged the IAEA to convene an emergency meeting following Russia's attack on Okhmatdyt.

Reportedly, on behalf of Ukraine, Galushchenko officially appealed to the Chairman of the IAEA Board of Governors, Holger Federico Martinsen, calling for the agency to convene a Board meeting.

The terrorist missile attack by Russia not only endangers human lives but also constitutes an unacceptable violation of the fundamental principles and values of the IAEA, undermining the very foundation of international nuclear safety and security.

On July 8, Russia launched a massive strike on several Ukrainian cities, with one of the enemy missiles hitting the famous children's hospital "Okhmatdyt", where critically ill children, including those with cancer, are treated;

Due to significant damage to the premises, critically ill patients were evacuated to other medical facilities;

The strike damaged the premises and equipment of the radiology center, and the building lost power;

The cooling compressor of the magnetic resonance imaging machine failed, and the ultrasound diagnostic offices and equipment suffered significant damage.

The Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Herman Halushchenko, on behalf of Ukraine, which is a member of the IAEA Board of Governors, called on the Agency to convene a Board meeting by officially appealing to the Chairman of the IAEA Board of Governors, Holger Federico Martinsen:

"Russia's terrorist missile attack not only endangers human lives but also constitutes an unacceptable violation of the fundamental principles and values of the IAEA, undermining the very foundation of international nuclear safety and security... On behalf of Ukraine, I request a meeting of the Board of Governors regarding the situation in Ukraine in connection with Russia's brazen attack on a children's hospital in Kyiv."

Ukraine extensively uses the technical cooperation mechanisms of the IAEA, receiving equipment, advisory, and technical assistance through the Technical Cooperation Fund.

"Okhmatdyt" receives technical assistance from the IAEA under the technical cooperation program for important projects in several areas: radiation oncology, nuclear medicine, and diagnostic radiology.

