Ukraine asks Lithuania to stop teaching Ukrainian students for free

Since 2022, Lithuania has allowed Ukrainians who escaped from the war to study at its higher education institutions free of charge. Students who have already been enrolled will be able to graduate free of charge, but starting in September this year, this scheme will not be available to new students from Ukraine.

"This is the desire of the Ukrainian side. There are higher education institutions in Ukraine, and at the moment there is no need to transfer studies to another place," the Lithuanian Ministry of Education explained.

Despite the government's decision, some higher education institutions - Vilnius College, Vilnius Gediminas Technical University and Vytautas Magnus University in Kaunas - decided to continue to fully or partially fund the education of Ukrainian students.

