Home NEWS UKRAINE Ukraine asks Lithuania to stop teaching Ukrainian students for free

Ukraine asks Lithuania to stop teaching Ukrainian students for free

Since 2022, Lithuania has allowed Ukrainians who escaped from the war to study at its higher education institutions free of charge. Students who have already been enrolled will be able to graduate free of charge, but starting in September this year, this scheme will not be available to new students from Ukraine.

"This is the desire of the Ukrainian side. There are higher education institutions in Ukraine, and at the moment there is no need to transfer studies to another place," the Lithuanian Ministry of Education explained.

Despite the government's decision, some higher education institutions - Vilnius College, Vilnius Gediminas Technical University and Vytautas Magnus University in Kaunas - decided to continue to fully or partially fund the education of Ukrainian students.

WE NEED YOUR HELP! 24/7, every day, since 2014 our team based in Kyiv is bringing crucial information to the world about Ukraine. Please support truly independent wartime Pulitzer Prize-winning journalism in #Ukraine.

You are welcome to fund us:

Donate Now
Support Ukraine Front Lines

Share this:

0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright ©2014-2024 Ukraine Front Lines

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, Ukraine Front Lines team

Sending

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?