The 5 worst russia’s terrorist attacks against the civilian population of Ukraine

The 5 worst terrorist attacks against the civilian population of Ukraine committed by the russian Federation since February 24, 2022:

5. Kremenchuk, Amstor Shopping Center, April 27, 2022.

22 people died.

4. Vinnytsia, city center, 14.07.2022.

27 people died, including 3 children.

3. Dnipro, high-rise building, January 14, 2023.

45 people died, including 4 children.

Emergency workers clear the rubble after a Russian rocket hit a multistory building leaving many people under debris in the southeastern city of Dnipro, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

2. Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region high-rise building, July 9, 2022.

48 people died, including 1 child.

Russians hit high-rise building In Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region from Uragan MLRS. Many people got under the rubble. Two sections of the house were completely destroyed.

1. Kramatorsk, Railway Station, April 8, 2022.

61 people died, including 7 children. The strike wounded more than 110 people.

According to the Ukrainian government, between 1000 and 4000 civilians, mainly women and children, were present at the station awaiting evacuation from the region, which was being subjected to heavy Russian shelling.

At 10:24 and 10:25, media affiliated with the People's Republic of Donetsk published videos showing a pair of missiles being launched from Shakhtarsk, a city under russian occupation forces control.

Kramatorsk, russian missile attack.

