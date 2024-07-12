Russian missile attack on Ukrainian air base in Starokostiantyniv successfully repelled

5 cruise missiles and 11 UAVs were shot down over Ukraine during the last eve and night, including the air base in Starokostiantyniv in Khmalnytskyi region.



On the evening of July 11, 2024, the occupiers attacked from strategic aviation planes with 5 Kh-101 air-based cruise missiles (launched from the Saratov region - Russia), and during the night - with 19 Shahed-131/136 type strike UAVs and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from Primorsko-Akhtarsk districts, Kursk region. - Russian Federation.

The main direction of the russian attack was Starokostyantyniv, Khmelnytskyi region.



Ukraine's fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and electronic warfare units were involved in repelling the enemy's air attack.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, missiles were shot down in Khmelnytskyi, Sumy and Cherkasy regions. Air defenses also shot down 11 attack drones and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type in the Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Kherson and Sumy regions.

The remaining eight drones were lost in location. Presumably, in order to overload air defense, the enemy uses simulators of attack drones. There was no information about casualties and damage. In case of detection of suspicious objects, please do not take any action on your own, but immediately report their location to the police, emergency services or local administration.

