Russian ballistic strike killed and injured dozens in Chernigiv

On April 17, 2024 russian army launched 3 Iskander ballistic missiles on the northern city of Chernigiv killing dozens of civilians. For this moment it is known about at least 18 killed and 78 injured among civilians.

Due to an enemy missile strike in Chernihiv, a building of social infrastructure, a hotel, was hit. Also damaged were 28 residential buildings and 419 apartments, a hospital, a university, a boiler house, the "Chernigivvodokanal" facility, and several small business facilities.

18 people died. There are also currently 78 injured, including 3 children. There are 37 people in hospitals with medium and severe injuries.

As of 1:00 p.m., 38 people are in Chernihiv hospitals, 12 are in serious condition, 10 are in moderate condition. Three children are already at home.

"On the debris of one of the missile, I saw the date of manufacture - May 2023. That is, it is a new rocket," - Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration says.

