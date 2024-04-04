Russian attack drones strike Kharkiv killing 4 civilians

Hard night for Kharkiv: Russians attack drones strike hit residential quarters last night, 4 killed among civilians.

One of the drones hit a 14-story building, killing a 69-year-old woman. During a second attack in another part of the city, three rescuers were killed. An emergency medical nurse is also among the injured, the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, said. In total, medical assistance was provided to 12 victims.

Loginov Vladyslav, Baydalinov Serhiy, Matyushenko Volodymyr



Kharkiv rescuers who were cynically killed by russia today. Targeted. A repeated strike when they were saving people.



This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, - Ihor Klymenko. https://t.co/Id5uRVztab — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) April 4, 2024

Three rescuers died in Kharkiv, rescuing people from the rubble On Radio Svoboda, the spokesman of the State Emergency Service of the Kharkiv region said that usually rescuers, if there is a threat of a second strike, go to the shelter and later continue their work.

This time, there was a person under the rubble at the site of the shelling, so "it was necessary to act immediately", but the Russian forces struck again with drones. He added that, "despite this tragedy, the rescuers were still able to complete the search and rescue operation" and saved the man.

It was hard night for Kharkiv: Russian occupiers attacked residential quarters with shahed drones, 4 dead.



One drone hit a 14-story building, killing a 69-year-old woman.



During a second attack in another part of the city, three rescuers were killed. An emergency medical nurse… pic.twitter.com/HOABJEsSg5 — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) April 4, 2024

We will remind you that the Russian military attacked Kharkiv with Shahed attack drones during the last nigh, 4 people were killed, among them 3 rescuers of the State Emergency Service.

EMPR

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: