Russia promises to blow up the Kyiv dam

The Russian Foreign Ministry says that Ukraine is allegedly preparing to blow up the Kyiv dam with HPP and the Kaniv Reservoir in order to allegedly blame russia for this.

The Center for Countering Disinformation explained that the Kremlin is trying to cause panic among Ukrainians with such statements.

The russians expect that under the influence of fear Ukrainians will demand that the government make concessions.

Despite the fact that zakharova's statement looks like an attempt to provide russia with an alibi before the terrorist attack, the russian federation does not have the means and capabilities to destroy the dams near Kyiv and Kanev.

It is impossible to destroy these objects with missile strikes, and the option of blowing them up through a subversive terrorist act is excluded, since the dams are under increased protection, the NRC added.

