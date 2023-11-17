Global Rights Compliance recent reported reveals that Russia prepared to starve Ukrainians months before the full-scale invasion in 2022.
The international human rights law foundation, Global Rights Compliance, released a report on the plans of Russian-fascist troops to starve Ukrainians.
According to the report, Russia was actively preparing to steal grain supplies and starve the Ukrainian population months before war criminal Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.
Human rights activists noted that when Russian tanks crossed the Ukrainian border on February 24, 2022, they deliberately targeted grain-rich areas and launched attacks on food production infrastructure first.
According to the GRC report, a Russian defense contractor began purchasing grain trucks as well as three new 170-meter bulk grain carriers as early as December 2021, which indicates the pre-planning nature of this vast grain pillage operation.
Less than a week after their invasion, Russian troops began commandeering Ukrainian farms, and at its peak Russia was exporting 12,000 tons of grain a day from all temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
Evidence from the GRC report will form part of a starvation war crimes dossier eventually submitted to the International Criminal Court, which investigators believe has the potential to be the first international prosecution of starvation as a method of warfare.
As Information Resistance group previously reported, war crimes committed by the Russian Federation in Ukraine are being investigated by 24 countries of the world.starve Ukrainians