Russia attacks logistic postal operator in Kharkiv

More than 1,900 parcels were lost as a result of a Russian air strike on the Novaya Poshta sorting terminal in Kharkiv.

Kharkiv, 30.06.24 hit by a guided bomb near the Nova Poshta sorting terminal.

All shift workers were in the bomb shelter and were not injured. However, there were casualties among the public and truck drivers.

We know about one dead person. Seven trucks are on fire. The terminal is damaged.

Consequences of the Russian attack on the Nova Poshta terminal in Kharkiv.

One man is killed, the number of injured has risen to nine, including an eight-month-old boy. The eight-month-old baby was thrown to the sidewalk by the blast wave," Volodymyr Tymoshko, chief of police in Kharkiv region, said.

The strike on June 30. 2024 was the third in a row of shelling of large logistics facilities of "Nova Poshta" in Kharkiv region. In 2022 and 2023, Russia fired missiles at the terminal in Korotych.

10 Nova Poshta employees were killed and 30 others were injured as a result of Russian strikes on the territory of the Kharkiv region.

