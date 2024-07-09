Home NEWS UKRAINE President Zelensky thanked for voices of support for Ukraine during a visit to the Holodomor monument in Washington DC

President Zelensky thanked for voices of support for Ukraine during a visit to the Holodomor monument in Washington DC

I want to thank you for your voice, it is very much heard. Thank you for not forgetting about Ukraine on the streets of the USA, I think this sends a signal to other countries, to European states. It is important to maintain this unity. Thank you for your unity here, for always being with Ukraine, and this will definitely help Ukraine.

On the eve of the NATO summit, I already know, I heard from your colleagues and we know your messages, your deeds, how you were on the street and supported Ukraine's accession to NATO, and other countries' accession to NATO, and thanks to your help, this will also happen, it will definitely happen. Thank you again for everything.

Tags:

WE NEED YOUR HELP! 24/7, every day, since 2014 our team based in Kyiv is bringing crucial information to the world about Ukraine. Please support truly independent wartime Pulitzer Prize-winning journalism in #Ukraine.

You are welcome to fund us:

Donate Now
Support Ukraine Front Lines

Share this:

0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright ©2014-2024 Ukraine Front Lines

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, Ukraine Front Lines team

Sending

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?