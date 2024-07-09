President Zelensky thanked for voices of support for Ukraine during a visit to the Holodomor monument in Washington DC

I want to thank you for your voice, it is very much heard. Thank you for not forgetting about Ukraine on the streets of the USA, I think this sends a signal to other countries, to European states. It is important to maintain this unity. Thank you for your unity here, for always being with Ukraine, and this will definitely help Ukraine.

On the eve of the NATO summit, I already know, I heard from your colleagues and we know your messages, your deeds, how you were on the street and supported Ukraine's accession to NATO, and other countries' accession to NATO, and thanks to your help, this will also happen, it will definitely happen. Thank you again for everything.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: