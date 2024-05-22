Suspicion after dismissal: NABU and SAP suspect former Deputy Head of the President's Office Smyrnov of illegal enrichment by 15.7 million UAH.

NABU and SAP have announced a suspicion against former Deputy Head of the President's Office Andriy Smyrnov for illegal enrichment of 15.7 million UAH. The article's sanction provides for up to 10 years of imprisonment.

It is noteworthy that Smyrnov was informed of the suspicion after he was dismissed from the President's Office. NABU has had similar cases with former National Bank head Kyrylo Shevchenko and former head of the State Special Communications Service Yuriy Shchyhol.

According to the investigation, in 2020-2022, Smyrnov acquired assets worth 17.1 million UAH with an official income of 1.3 million UAH.

It concerns two cars (Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen), two motorcycles (Honda and BMW), three parking spaces in Kyiv, an apartment in a prestigious residential complex in Lviv, and a plot of land in Zakarpattia.

The investigation believes that the property was registered under the name of his brother, but the official retained the right to fully manage it. The Honda motorcycle was registered to a friend but was later re-registered in the official's name.

It is worth noting that the first report about the property registered in Smyrnov's brother's name was made by journalist Mykhailo Tkach from Ukrainska Pravda in 2023.

Specifically, the apartment in the prestigious residential complex in Lviv, the land, and the parking space were purchased at a significantly discounted price.

At that time, Smyrnov assured that he had no relation to the real estate or cars acquired by his brother. He stated that his brother had his own family and life.

"My brother was involved in literally everything. Mykhailo, everything possible, he was involved in. Just a person who could find himself in anything... Buying, selling, he and his wife... I think his wife is a sole proprietor. Yes. Recently, I talked to him, and he was asking me if he should register as a sole proprietor because he wants to open a car wash and a service station in the future. Since May 2021, he has been working as a security advisor at the Agrarian Fund," Smyrnov explained.

