More than 50,000 citizens considering missing in Ukraine

Currently, more than 50,000 people are considered missing in Ukraine. This is official documented info says. The real figures are much higher.

This was informed by the Deputy head of the National Police of Ukraine, Andrii Nebytov.

"The war changed the scope of investigative work. Before the war, for all the years of independence, 12,292 persons were considered missing. Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion, the number of missing persons has increased 4 times. Currently, 50,150 people remain missing," Nebytov said.

According to him, the collection of information, data verification, and search operations are complicated by the unpredictable situation on the front line, massive attacks on peaceful cities, migration of people and temporary occupation of territories.

Ukraine Front Lines

