Illegal deportation: Ukraine returned 125 children kidnapped by russia

125 children illegally taken out of the temporarily occupied territories to Russia have already been returned to Ukraine. In total, the aggressor country abducted almost 14,000 Ukrainian children.

This was announced during the World Economic Forum in Davos by Daria Gerasimchuk, authorized adviser to the President of Ukraine on children's rights and child rehabilitation.

“We managed to identify and verify the data of almost 14,000 children kidnapped and deported by the Russian army, and unfortunately we can say that we have managed to return home only 125 of them. It seems that this is a very small number, but behind each digit of this number is the fate of a Ukrainian child, such an important child,” Gerasimchuk said.

At the same time, the adviser stressed that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the occupying forces have killed 456 children in Ukraine.

“But while we were holding our presentation, we learned that another child killed by the ruscists had been pulled out from under the rubble in Dnipro,” Gerasimchuk added.

According to her, 897 children are known to have been injured as a result of russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“Even if the physical body did not suffer from the bombing by the russian federation, the war hit every Ukrainian child. More than 7.5 million Ukrainian children who lived on the territory of our country before russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine suffered,” the adviser said.

It should be recalled that earlier "Fleet 2017" reported that the russians are taking children out of Ukraine for "recovery". It was also reported that about 2.8 million Ukrainians were forcibly taken to russia.

Ukraine Front Lines

