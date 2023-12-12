Home NEWS UKRAINE Heating and hot water turned off in some districts of Kyiv for several days. Outages are unscheduled

In the capital of Ukraine, specialists of "Kyivteploenergo" began technical work on a heat source that provides heat to a part of the Pechersk, Holosiivsk, Solomyansk and Dnipro districts.

This was reported by the press service of the city state administration.

They said that the work will last until 06:00 on November 13. Heating and hot water supply will be suspended for the period of repair works.

"The works are being carried out beyond the schedule in order to increase the reliability of heat supply during the heating season. Specialists are working in an intensified mode in order to promptly restore the supply of services," the Kyiv military regional administration emphasized.

