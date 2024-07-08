Five buildings of Kyiv’s Central Children Hospital Okhmatdyt were Damaged, Children and Doctors Remain Under the Rubble

On July 8, 2024 Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. Explosions rang out in Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih, and Dnipro.

Okhmatdyt's building in Kyiv was damaged as a result of russian missile fire. Rescuers are currently working on the spot. There are also reports of debris falling in the Solomyansk, Dniprovsk, Darnytsky, Desnyansk, Shevchenkivsk and Holosiivsk districts of the capital.

Five buildings of "Okhmatdyt" were damaged, evacuation of patients continues, - The Minister of Health of Ukrain Lyashko informs.

The main demages took place in the building of Okhmatdyt, where children were receiving blood purification for kidney failure. Unfortunately, there are victims, said the head of the Ministry of Health Viktor Lyashko.

"The key task is to evacuate the building, which was also affected, where there were oncology, traumatology, surgery, oncohematology.

We are gradually taking the children to other hospitals, since there is no light, oxygen, or water supply in Okhmatdyt.

Our task is to minimize the potential negative consequences for those who were under treatment," said the head of the Ministry of Health.

Today many citizens arw coming to help Okhmadyt. Besides them, more than 500 law enforcement officers arrived, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko reports.

"We are working in a rotation mode. When some volunteers are exhausted, others come to replace them – policemen, rescuers, law enforcement forces. That's why everyone is included in this work." Klymenko said.

The minister also said that heavy engineering equipment is already arriving at the site of the debris removal, which will lift reinforced concrete structures in order to unblock the basement of the hospital building. Medical personnel and children could be there during the air raid.

More than 20,000 children from all over the country are treated every year in Okhmatdyt.

Russian missile completely destroyed the toxicology building and damaged 4 more. 10 surgical departments, 5 oncology departments, 2 somatic departments, intensive care, 2 intensive care units, operating units, radiology and radiation therapy departments, part of the oncology and hematology laboratory (the only one in the country) were affected.

UNITED24 and monobank announced plan to collect 100 million UAH for restoration of Okhmatdyt. They welcome any donation.

Ukraine Front Lines

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: