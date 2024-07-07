Farewell to British combat medic Peter Fouche held in Kyiv

On July 6, comrades bid farewell to fallen hero Peter Fouche at Independence Square in Kyiv. The British volunteer came to Ukraine at the start of the full-scale war to assist in the fight against the Russian aggressor. Initially working as a volunteer, he later became a military medic, took the oath, and joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Peter arrived in Ukraine as a volunteer and, in 2022, founded the charitable organization "Project Konstantin," named in honor of a fallen comrade. In January 2024, he officially joined the AFU and became a combat medic. The 49-year-old man died on the front lines on June 27, as reported by his organization. Halyna Zhuk, commercial director and co-founder of "Project Konstantin," said that Peter "lived as a hero and died as a hero on the battlefield."

"Project Konstantin" announced that they would continue Fouche's work.

"I am deeply ashamed to be a Western person," Peter said in an emotional appeal to Ukraine's allies during the "ammunition shortage."

Peter repeatedly demonstrated his commitment to Ukraine and its people and his profound desire to defend justice against evil.

Alesya Lozova

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print

