Congratulation on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi congratulations on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Dear brothers and sisters in arms!

Today, on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, I thank everyone who does their hard work.

I bow my head before your feat! To every soldier, sergeant and officer. Especially to those who are holding the line and destroying the insidious enemy in the fire of battle and under fire, in cold frozen trenches and ruins.

It is you who, regardless of your titles and positions, stand for the future of our children. This is what we are fighting for, having no right to fail.

I am proud of everyone who is in the Armed Forces of Ukraine today.

Ukraine does not give up - thanks to you. And thanks to you, I am convinced over and over again that no matter how hard it is, we will definitely not be ashamed!

Thank you for your service!

Happy Armed Forces of Ukraine Day!"

Ukraine Front Lines

