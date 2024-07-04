The advisor of the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine insults a veteran after seeing his amputated legs

A veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and veterinarian Oleksiy Prytula was insulted by the advisor of the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine after he saw that Prytula had amputated legs.

This incident occurred yesterday morning, July 3, 2024. The veterinarian asked the man to turn his dog so that the injury could be examined. The pet owner told the vet to stand up and look himself. When Oleksiy Prytula turned around and showed the man his prosthetic legs, the man started swearing and left the office.

"I urge you to actively share this video. It can be used to illustrate posts about the hidden challenges veterans with disabilities face on their way back to work and normal life," the veteran wrote.

Oleksiy Prytula is a veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a veterinarian from Odesa.

In September 2022, during the offensive on Lyman, he was severely injured and lost both legs. He underwent rehabilitation, started using prosthetics, and returned to civilian work.

The police identified the man who insulted AFU veteran Oleksiy Prytula.

He was identified as 43-year-old Odesa resident Vadym Shevelenko. An administrative offense report was filed against him, police said.

Shevelenko apologized for his behavior, stating that he thought the veterinarian "was speaking inappropriately." According to Shevelenko, he did not notice the prosthetics.

In a comment to Suspilne, Oleksiy Prytula said that he encountered such behavior for the first time not only at work but also in life. He also added that he filed a police report and hopes the case will move forward.

Today it became known that the man who insulted the veterinarian with prosthetics was an unofficial advisor to Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna.

He has been dismissed, as reported to hromadske by the Deputy Prime Minister's Office.

"The Deputy Prime Minister's Office understands the public outrage and considers such behavior unacceptable and inconsistent with our values. The situation must be resolved legally," they noted.

