5 Civilians Killed and 3 Dozens Injured Due to the Morning Combined Russian Attack on Dnipro

This morning, russian forces attacked the city of Dnipro with 2 Iskander-M missiles and shahed types drone.

After the explosions in Dnipro, one of the shopping centers was damaged.

Also, near one of the city's medical facilities, there was a fire with smoke in one of the premises.

Terrible morning in Dnipro. russian troops launched a missile and kamikadze drones attack on the city.

4 people’s killed and 27 injured as of now. pic.twitter.com/rHr9Xw41Mx — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) July 3, 2024

There are civilians killed in Dnipro as a result of the morning Russian attack.

The mayor of the city, Borys Filatov, announced this. The head of OVA, Serhiy Lysak, informs that the Russians killed 3 people and injured 18 more civilians, including a 14-year-old girl.

The russian enemy hit with missiles and attack drones. One of the shopping centers was damaged and a fire was recorded near one of the Dnipro medical facilities. Smoke can be seen in one of the rooms, Suspilne reports. The information is being clarified.

Due to the latest information, 4 people have already killed due to the morning combined attack of the Russian army on Dnipro. There are already 34 victims in the Dnipro, regional military administration says.

1/3 of them are in the hospital. The condition of two injured doctors assessed as serious.

