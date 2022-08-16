400,000 people will face immediate evacuation in case of an accident at Zaporizhzhia NPP

More than 400,000 people subject to forced evacuation in case of an accident at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

As a result of a possible accident at the Zaporizhzhya NPP in temporarily occupied Enerhodar, 200,000 people from the Zaporizhzhia region and 200,000 from the Dnipropetrovsk region will have to be evacuated. These are the cities of Nikopol, Marhanets, Enerhodar, Vasylivka, Dniprorudne and others.

According to Oleksandr Starukh, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, the authorities are currently adjusting the evacuation plan from Enerhodar and the radiation contamination risk zone taking into account the military situation.

The radiation condition at the ZNPP is currently stable. Indicators do not exceed the norm. But everything can change at any moment due to the aggressor’s senseless activity.

