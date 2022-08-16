Home » The Kerch bridge was closed due to rumours of an attack by Ukraine

The Kerch bridge was closed due to rumours of an attack by Ukraine



The Kerch bridge was closed until the morning, the occupiers run rumors about alleged attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, intelligence says.

The Russian occupiers closed the Kerch Bridge until Wednesday, August 17. They ran rumors about the alleged threat of an attack on it by the AFU. 

Putin’s invaders made such a decision after another explosion in Crimea. Vehicles will be prevented from crossing the bridge until 6 in the morning, although the occupiers have not explained anything to the local residents. Channel 24 reports this with reference to sources in Ukrainian intelligence.

The Russians ran rumors that “Ukraine may shell” the Kerch bridge. The occupiers also say that the anti-aircraft defense will work, so the bridge is closed to “protect people from debris” in the event of an attack on it.

However, it is emphasized that in fact the puppet “government” wants to secretly leave Crimea, the occupiers are going to flee with their families and property.

As reported by OBOZREVATEL, Russians have been leaving Crimea en masse in recent days, traffic jams of many kilometers have been recorded on the Kerch bridge. This is the first such strong signal since 2014 that the citizens of the Russian Federation have realized that they have no place in the Ukrainian territories captured by the “green men”. This was stated by the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

Ukraine Front Lines

