Russian authorities of Crimea put up for auction the apartment of Olena Zelenska in Yalta

The Russian authorities have put up for auction the previously "nationalized" apartment of the wife of Ukrainian President Olena Zelenska in Yalta, valuing it at 24.6 million rubles. The corresponding lot appeared on the Russian website GIS Torgi, KRYMREALII reports.

"The subject of the auction. Property located at: Crimea, Yalta, Livadia village, 44 A Baturina St., apartment 501, with a total initial minimum value of 24,642,490 (twenty-four million six hundred and forty-two thousand four hundred and ninety) rubles," the Russian RIA Novosti agency quoted the lot description as saying.

According to the Russian newspaper Kommersant, the auction step for the 119.5-square-meter apartment is 1.2 million rubles. The bidding period will end on October 26, and the auction will take place on October 30.

On September 16, the spokesman for the Russian parliament of Crimea, Vladimir Konstantinov, said that the Russian authorities had put up for sale the first "nationalized" properties owned by Ukrainian citizens in Crimea. According to him, notices of the sale of four more residential premises have been posted at open auctions. They are estimated to be worth about 27 million rubles.

Earlier, Konstantinov said that Kremlin-controlled MPs had voted to "nationalize" Zelenskaya's apartment and the Mejlis building in Simferopol. The list also includes property of Ukrainian banks and industrial enterprises, a winery, a children's camp, etc. The Russian head of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, said that the money from the sale of "property of Ukrainian businessmen" was intended to finance Russia's war against Ukraine.

The Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Tamila Tasheva stated that Ukraine does not intend to recognize acts that violate human or state rights. These include decisions on the "nationalization" or confiscation of property, and the establishment of inheritance.

Ukraine Front Lines

Tags: