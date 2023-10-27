Ukraine responds to ATACMS “interception” by Russia

The Armed Forces of Ukraine responded to the "interception" of ATACMS by the russian occupiers.

Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said that the photos of the ATACMS engine published by Russian terrorists do not mean that they managed to shoot down the missile.

Yuriy Ihnat said this on the air of a national telethon.

When Russians say that they allegedly "shot down" ATACMS, they need to prove it, he noted.

"If they took a picture of the engine from the ATACMS, which was found after the strike, it does not mean that they shot it down," Ihnat said.

Ballistic missiles can be shot down, and this has been proven by Patriot air defense systems, but we need confirmation.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the alleged "interception" of two ATACMS missiles. The occupiers published photos with ATACMS upper stages, which Ukraine recently received from the United States, probably in small quantities.

According to OSINT resources and reports in local chat rooms about the explosions, the missiles fell early in the morning on October 25 in the temporarily occupied territory of Bilorichensky near Luhansk.

The russian occupiers lost three S-400 launchers. Details have surfaced of how the invaders “shot down” ATACMS missiles in the Lugansk region. The invaders tried to use missile fragments to accuse the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but made a mistake.

