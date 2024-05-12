Street battles ongoing in Vovchansk city Kharkiv Region

Russian forces increased shelling of the city of Vovochansk, as attempts to break through in the north of the Kharkiv region. The region is under nonstop shelling from the russia's side today.

The situation in the border town of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region has worsened. "An FPV drone fell right next to us," says a RFE/RL correspondent earlier today. Citizens are leaving en masse. Vovchansk has already been under russian occupation in 2022, a repeat is feared here.

The first line of fortifications and mines simply did not exist - the commander of one of the units, Yaroslavskyi says.

According to him, the russian enemy is withdrawing reserves, has freely entered the gray zone, along the entire border line. "For two years, there were to be concrete fortifications on the Ukrainian border in minus 3 surfaces. And there were not even mines. We come to the opinion that this is either a crazy theft or deliberate sabotage."

BREAKING Street battles reported in #Vovchansk, #Kharkiv region. The city is surrounded by Russian forces! pic.twitter.com/0uIRz9Sgtg — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) May 12, 2024

Following the latest reports up to 500 citizens remain in Vovchansk today. The rest left the city.

Ukraine Front Lines

