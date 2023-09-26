Russia – Ukraine war updates as of September 26, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., September 26, 2023.

580 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,507 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The russian occupiers continue to ignore international humanitarian law, shelling not only the positions of Ukrainian troops, but also the civilian infrastructure of populated areas, terrorizing civilians.



Yesterday, the russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 12x Caliber cruise missiles, 2x P-800 Onyx anti-ship missiles and 24x Iranian shahed drones against the port infrastructure of Odesa region and other civil infrastructure facilities. As a result of successful combat operations by the forces and means of air defense of the Air Force in cooperation with air defense systems of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, 11 Caliber cruise missiles and all 24 russian shahed drones were destroyed.



In addition, tonight, the occupiers again attacked Ukraine with shahed drones. Information regarding the consequences of this terrorist attack is currently being clarified.



The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defense in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, destroy the enemy, step by step vacate the temporarily occupied territories and consolidate on the achieved borders.



During the past day, 25 combat clashes took place. The enemy carried out 16 missile and 72 air strikes, carried out 65 attacks from rocket salvo systems both on the positions of our troops and on civilian objects of our state. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings, apartment buildings, a hotel, a kindergarten and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



The following settlements came under the russian fire and airstrikes: Leonivka, Chernihiv region; Popovka, Ponomarenky, Sumy region; Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kislivka, Kharkiv region; Nadiya, Novoyehorivka, Nevske, Belogorivka of Luhansk region; Spirne, Vasyukivka, Severnye, Avdiivka, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, Urozhane, Zelene Pole of the Donetsk region; Verbove, Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region; Beryslav, Odradokamyanka, Olhivka and Lviv of the Kherson region.



In total, 150 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region, russia.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kupyansk and Lymansk directions.



In the direction of Bakhmut, our defenders successfully repelled 5 enemy attacks in the Klishchiivka area of the Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to regain lost position.



In the area of responsibility of the "Tavria" anti-tank missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Avdiivka and Severny settlements of the Donetsk region. In the Marinka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Marinka district of the Donetsk region, where during the day he made 10 unsuccessful attempts to dislodge our units from their occupied positions. In addition, the enemy tried to restore the lost position in the Novomykhailivka area of the Donetsk region, but was unsuccessful. At the same time, in the Shakhtarsky and Zaporizhzhia directions, our defenders continue to hold the defense on the occupied borders, protect our land from the invaders.



In the Melitopol direction, the defense forces continue the offensive operation, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, continue to entrench themselves on the occupied lines and exhaust the enemy.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces continue to conduct a counter-battery fight, destroy warehouses and inflict successful damage on the enemy's rear.



The enemy continues to suffer significant losses. It was established that in the 200 separate motorized rifle brigade of the 14th Army Corps of the Coastal Forces of the Northern Fleet of the russian Federation, which takes part in the hostilities between Bakhmut and Soledar, there are high combat losses of personnel, both sanitary and irreversible. Thus, in the city of Pervomaisk, Luhansk region, a military hospital has been set up in the city's central hospital, where more than 200 servicemen of the russian occupation forces, mainly from the 200 brigade, are being treated. The personnel of the unit have a low level of morale and psychological state and there is no motivation to continue fighting.



The russian occupiers cynically continue to violate the norms of international humanitarian law: they forcibly live together with civilian residents in their homes, using civilians as human shields. So, in the settlement of Nove, Zaporizhzhia region, russian troops use private yards where civilians live as firing positions for deploying troops equipment and personnel.



During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces made 11 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as 7 strikes on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.



Units of the missile forces damaged 9 artillery units, the area of concentration of personnel and military equipment, the ammunition warehouse and the enemy's EW station.

russia's losses in manpower - 400 soldiers on the Ukrainain soil for the last 24h.

