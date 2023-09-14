Russia – Ukraine war updates as of September 14, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., September 14, 2023.

568 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,495 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The Russian occupiers continue to ignore international humanitarian law, shelling not only the positions of Ukrainian troops, but also the civilian infrastructure of populated areas, terrorizing civilians.



Tonight, the invaders attacked Ukraine, using 22 russian iranian shahed drones, 17 were destroyed by the air defense of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.



During the past day, 29 combat clashes took place. The enemy launched 2 rocket and 92 air strikes, carried out 42 attacks from rocket salvo systems both on the positions of our troops and on civilian objects of our state. According to detailed information, yesterday the occupiers attacked Ukraine and used 47 shahed drones, 35 of which were destroyed by means of air defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Port infrastructure, private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



The settlements of Morokhovets, Pletenivka, Petropavlivka, Kislivka, Kharkiv region were hit by airstrikes; the settlements of Stepok of the Sumy region; Novoselivske, Novoyehorivka, Belogorivka of the Luhansk region, the settlements of Siversk, Spirne, Kurdyumivka, Klishchiivka, Krasnohorivka, New York of the Donetsk region; the settlements of Robotyne, Zapasne in the Zaporizhzhia region; the settlements of Odradokamyanka, Prydniprovske in the Kherson region.



100 settlements in the Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions came under russian artillery fire.



The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defense in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, destroy the enemy, step by step vacate the temporarily occupied territories, and consolidate on the reached borders.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Pivnich" in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy continues to hold groups of troops covering the state border, conducts active diversionary activities in the border areas in order to prevent our troops from moving to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk and Bakhmutsk directions, the enemy does not stop trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas northeast of Berestovo, Kharkiv region, Belogorivka, Luhang region, and Bohdanivka, Donetsk region. In turn, the Defense Forces had partial success in the course of offensive operations in the districts of Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Kurdyumivka of the Donetsk region, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria", Ukrainain defenders firmly hold the defense of Mariinka, where during the past day the enemy made 14 unsuccessful attempts to dislodge our units from their occupied positions. In addition, all enemy attacks in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Verbovoy in the Zaporizhzhia region resulted in significant losses of both manpower and equipment for the occupiers. At the same time, in the Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtar areas, the Defense Forces continue to hold the initiative, put pressure on the enemy, conduct assaults, and reclaim our land.



In the Melitopol direction, the Defense Forces continue the offensive operation, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces continue to conduct a counter-battery fight, destroy warehouses and inflict successful damage on the enemy's rear.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 12 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel of weapons and military equipment and 2 - on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complexes.

Units of missile troops, artillery and unmanned systems hit the command post of the Russian occupying forces, the anti-aircraft missile complex, the area where the Russian invaders' weapons and military equipment are concentrated, 15 artillery pieces, 2 ammunition depots and the enemy's radio-electronic warfare station.



Estimated losses of the enemy last day were: 620 occupiers, 15 tanks, 18 armored fighting vehicles, 42 artillery systems, 3 anti-aircraft guns, 47 BpLA operational-tactical level, 1 ship, 1 submarine, 14 vehicles and 5 units of special equipment.