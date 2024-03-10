Russia – Ukraine war updates as of March 10, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for March 10, 2024.

746 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,670 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 73 combat clashes took place.



In total, the enemy launched 5 rocket and 95 air strikes, carried out 136 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.



On the night of March 10, 2024, the Russian invaders hit Kharkiv region and Donetsk region with 4 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles and 39 Shahed drones. As a result of combat work, 35 attack drones were shot down.



Most of the targets were destroyed by the forces and means of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.



During the past day, the settlements of Graniv and Sinkivka of the Kharkiv region were hit by airstrikes; Serebryan Forestry, Belogorivka of the Luhansk Region; Novosadove, Terny, Yampolivka, Mykolaivka, Semenivka, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Druzhba, Zhelanne, Oleksandropil, Novokalynove, Ocheretyne, Novooleksandrivka, Novobakhmutivka, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Maksimilianivka, Vugledar, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Robotyne, Novodanilivka of the Zaporizhzhia region.



More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kupyansk direction.



In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled 7 enemy attacks in Terna and Spirne settlements of Donetsk region.



In the direction of Bakhmut, the defense forces repelled 6 enemy attacks in the areas of Bohdanivka, Ivanovske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Tavria" anti-aircraft defense unit, in the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 16 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, and Pervomaiske settlements.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried more than 30 times to break through the defenses of our troops.



In the Orihiv direction, 8 enemy attacks were repulsed in the areas east of Levadne, Robotyne and west of Vervove of the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" air defense system in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces will continue to maintain their positions.



During the past day, the aviation of the defense forces struck 8 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy.



Units of the missile forces damaged the personnel concentration area, the radio-electronic warfare station and the means of anti-aircraft defense of the occupiers.



In general, the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to about 900 people last day. Also, the enemy lost 19 tanks, 27 armored combat vehicles, 38 artillery systems, three anti-aircraft guns, 2 anti-aircraft vehicles, 41 anti-aircraft defense systems, 69 vehicles and 6 units of special equipment.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 900 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) March 10, 2024

Ukraine Front Line

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: