Russia – Ukraine war updates as of August 31, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., August 31, 2023.

554 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,481 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Bakhmut and Melitopol directions.

In the direction of Novodanilivka-Novoprokopivka, they had success, entrenched themselves at the reached boundaries, inflict fire damage with artillery on the identified enemy targets, carry out counter-battery countermeasures. In the direction of Bakhmut, the Defense Forces continue to conduct offensive actions south of the city of Bakhmut, entrenching themselves at the achieved boundaries.



Yesterday, the russian Federation carried out another air and missile attack on the territory of Ukraine, using air-launched missiles and iranian shahed drones. As a result of successful combat operations by the forces and means of air defense of the Air Force in cooperation with the air defense forces of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, 28 cruise missiles and 15 attack of shahed drones were destroyed.



Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 31 missile and 66 air strikes, fired 53 salvo rockets at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civil infrastructure were destroyed.



The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.



More than 40 combat clashes took place during the past day.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Volfyny, Sumy region, and Potikhonoy, Kharkiv region. He carried out mortar and artillery attacks on more than 25 settlements, in particular, Karpovychi, Semenivka of the Chernihiv region, Stara Huta, Gudove, Obody, Khotin, Volodymyrivka, Popivka of the Sumy region and Gatyshche, Vovchanski Khutory, Hryhorivka, Odradne, Dvorichanske of the Kharkiv region.



In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy launched an air strike in the Kislivka area of the Kharkiv region. The settlements of Masyutivka, Synkivka, Kucherivka, Kislivka, and Berestov of the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar fire.



In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Novoyehorivka and Bilogorivka areas. He carried out airstrikes in the districts of Nadia, Tverdokhlibovo, Novoyehorivka, Belogorivka of the Luhansk region and Serebryanka, Spirnyi of the Donetsk region. The settlements of Kreminna in the Luhansk region and Kuzmyne, Torske, Liman in the Donetsk region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar fire.



In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the districts of Klishchiivka and Kurdyumivka. Conducted airstrikes in Klishchiivka and Andriivka districts of Donetsk region. More than 20 settlements, including Zaliznyanske, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Bila Gora, Druzhba, Shcherbynivka of the Donetsk region, were affected by enemy artillery fire.



In the Avdiyivsk direction, the enemy launched artillery and mortar attacks on Keramik, Orlivka, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the advance of russian troops in the Marinka area of the Donetsk region. The settlements of Krasnohorivka, Pobyeda, Antonivka, Novomykhailivka, and Vodyane of the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire.



In the Shakhtarsk direction, our defenders successfully repelled the attacks of Russian troops in the Staromayorsky area of the Donetsk region. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Vugledar and Zolotaya Niva of the Donetsk region. Such settlements as Novoukrayinka, Shakhtarske, Blagodatne, Neskuchne, Urozhane, Novopil of the Donetsk region were affected by enemy artillery shelling.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Vervovoy direction of the Zaporizhzhia region. He carried out airstrikes in the districts of Novodarivka, Verbovoy, Malaya Tokmachka, and Robotyny of the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 30 settlements, including Temyrivka, Chervone, Gulyaipilske, Mali Shcherbaki, Kamianske, Stepnohirsk of the Zaporizhzhya region, were affected by enemy artillery fire.



In the Kherson direction, more than 25 settlements were hit by enemy artillery fire, including Mykhailivka, Novoberislav, Mykolaivka, Tokarivka, Dniprovske, and Stanislav of the Kherson region.

In the occupied territories, the russian aggressors are trying with all their might to carry out forced mobilization of Ukrainian citizens to join the russian army of occupation.



So, for example, in the temporarily occupied Horlivka, the local pseudo-occupation authorities informed the representatives of budgetary institutions that by October of this year, all men subject to mobilization must register for military registration and have a military registration mark in their russian passport.



Gauleiter posipaks from the occupation authorities will conduct passport control raids. If men are found without a mark in their passports, then not the citizens, but the budget institution where he works will be fined 400,000 Russian rubles.



Aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine during the past year during the day it made 10 strikes on personnel concentration areas and 4 on enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.



Over the past 24 hours, units of missile troops and artillery hit 1 area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 1 control point of the Russian occupiers, and one radio-electronic warfare station of the enemy.



Estimated losses of the enemy in the last day totaled: 610 occupiers, 13 tanks, 8 armored combat vehicles, 31 artillery systems, 1 anti-aircraft missile system, 22 operational-tactical UAVs, 26 cruise missiles, 23 vehicles and 5 units of special equipment.

