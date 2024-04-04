Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for April 4, 2024.

771 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,695 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 65 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy carried out 6 missile and 85 air strikes 88 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. A number of high-rise buildings and other objects of civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



During the night, the russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine, using 20 Shahed drones. 11 drones were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.



During the past day, the following settlements were hit by the russian airstrikes: Samotoivka settlements of the Sumy region Slobozhansk, Vovchansk, Golubivka, Kupyansk, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Kalinove, Borova of the Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka of the Luhansk region; Chasiv Yar, Andriivka, New York, Stara Mykolaivka, Toretsk, Druzhba, Keramik, Novokalynove, Ocheretine, Umanske, Karlivka, Semenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Kostyantynivka, Vodyane, Vugledar, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Malynivka, Orykhiv, Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region.



About 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.



In the Volyn and Poliskyi directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border.



In the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces repulsed 1 enemy attack in the area of Andriivka settlement of Luhansk region.



In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled 5 enemy attacks in the area of Terna settlement of Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops.



In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 14 attacks in the areas of Belogorivka of the Luhansk region; Spirny, Andriivka, southeast of Vyimka and Klishchiivka of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to improve the tactical position.



In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 15 attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to knock out our units from the occupied lines.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of settlements of Novomykhailivka, Urozhaine, southeast of Vodyanyi, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried 22 times to break through the defense of our troops.



During the past day, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Orichiv direction.



In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. So, during the past day, the enemy carried out 7 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 14 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 1 anti-aircraft missile complex of the enemy.



Units of the missile forces damaged 4 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 1 artillery system, 1 radar station, 1 EW station, 1 control point of an unmanned aerial vehicle and 1 other important enemy object.

russia's losses in manpower - 670 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) April 4, 2024

EMPR

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: