Russia - Ukraine war update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last operational 24 hours for April 21, 2024.

788 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,712 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past 24 hours, 115 combat clashes took place.



In total, the enemy launched 15 rocket and 63 air strikes, launched 109 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and on populated areas.



During the past day, the following settlements came under the russian attacks: Kozacha Lopan, Synkivka, Slobozhanske, Neskuchne, Peremoga of the Kharkiv region were hit by airstrikes; Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region; Novosadove, Yampolivka, Chasiv Yar, Oleksandropil, Novooleksandrivka, Solovyove, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, New York, Krasnohorivka, Ocheretyne, Vodyane, Shakhtarske, Novomykhailivka, Urozhane, Staromayorske, Velyka Novosilka, Spirne, Stupochki, Ivanovske and Andriivka of the Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region; Novoberyslav, Lviv and Krynyk of the Kherson region.



More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siver and Slobozhan directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the transfer of our troops to dangerous directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border.



In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the area of the settlement of Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region.



In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 10 times in the Terna settlement of Donetsk region.



In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 28 attacks in the areas of settlements of Belogorivka of the Luhansk region; Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Klishchiivka, Ivanovske, Novy of the Donetsk region.



In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 32 attacks in the areas of Semenivka, Novokalynove, Ocheretine, Berdychi, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Nevelske and Oleksandropil settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Georgiyivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane, and Urozhaine settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 25 times to break through the defense of our troops.



In the Orykhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders 4 times in the Staromayorsky area of the Donetsk region and in the Robotyne region of the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. Yes, during the past day, the occupiers made 3 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck 8 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.



Units of the missile forces damaged 1 command post, 2 personnel concentration areas, 1 ammunition depot, 1 anti-aircraft defense device, 1 enemy weapons and military equipment concentration area.



Last day, the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 950 people. Also, the enemy lost 16 tanks, 23 armored combat vehicles, 41 artillery systems, 4 air defense systems, 38 operational-tactical UAVs, 6 missiles, 68 vehicles and 8 units of special equipment.

