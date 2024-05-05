Russia - Ukraine war update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last operational 24 hours for May 5, 2024.

802 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,726 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 95 combat clashes took place.



In total, the enemy carried out 5 missile and 69 air strikes. 74 attacks from rocket systems of salvo fire on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private and multi-apartment buildings, civil infrastructure facilities were destroyed and damaged.



During the night, the Russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine, using 24 unmanned aerial vehicles of the "Shahed" type. 23 attack UAVs were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.



During the past day, the following Ukrainian settlements were hit by the russian airstrikes: Krasny Khutir of the Chernihiv region; Lugivka, Sumy region; Kharkiv, Slobozhanske, Vesele, Cherkassy Tyshki, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka of the Kharkiv region; Verkhnyokamianske, Spirne, Klishchiivka, Novosadove, Druzhba, Tarasivka, Novooleksandrivka, Progress, Yevgenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Umanske, Karlivka, Georgiivka, Kostyantynivka, Vodyane, Urozhaine, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Orihiv, Preobrazhenka of the Zaporizhzhia region; Beryslav, Sadov and Krynky of the Kherson region.



More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities in order to prevent our troops from moving to dangerous directions.

In the Kupyansk direction, our soldiers repelled 12 attacks in the areas of Synkivka, Pishchane, Kislivka settlements of the Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka, Berestov of the Luhansk region.



9 attacks were repelled in the Lymansky direction, in the areas of Serebryansk Forestry in Luhansk Oblast and Terni in Donetsk Oblast.



In the direction of Bakhmut, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 12 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Bilogorivka in the Luhansk region and Spirne, Rozdolivka, Novy, Klishchiivka, south of Ivanivskyi in the Donetsk region.



In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 20 attacks in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Novopokrovske, Umanske settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Paraskoviivka, Vodyan and Urozhaine settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 15 times.



In the Orykhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 5 times in the areas south of Novodarivka, Staromayorskyi in the Donetsk region, and Robotiny in the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. So, during the past day, he carried out 10 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.



During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 7 personnel concentration areas, 3 control points, 3 anti-aircraft missile complexes and 1 enemy ammunition depot. Also, the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine destroyed 1 Kh-59/69 guided air missile.



Units of the missile forces damaged 1 control point, 1 personnel concentration area, 1 radar station and 1 more important enemy object.



In general, the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 860 people last day. The enemy also lost 9 tanks, 18 armored combat vehicles, 21 artillery systems, one anti-aircraft missile system, 2 air defense vehicles, 1 plane, 25 anti-aircraft anti-aircraft missiles, 1 missile, 37 vehicles and 4 units of special equipment.

russia's losses in manpower - 860 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

