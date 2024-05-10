Russia - Ukraine war update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last operational 24 hours for May 10, 2024.

807 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,731 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Over the previous day, the Russian aggressor carried out 6 missile and 80 air strikes, launched 127 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and on populated areas.



During this night, the Russian invaders once again attacked the territory of Ukraine, using 10 attack drones. Ukrainian Air Defense Forces destroyed all 10 drones.



During the past day, Russian airstrikes hit the settlements of Bilopylla, Kostyantynivka, and Sadka in the Sumy region; Vesele, Vovchansk and Vovchanski Khutory of the Kharkiv region; Lyman, Verkhnokamianske, Druzhba, Spirne, Kalinove, Umanske and Bogoyavlenka of the Donetsk region.



More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under the russian artillery fire.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent our troops from moving to dangerous directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border.



During the past day, 95 combat clashes took place.



In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 russian attacks in the areas of Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, and Berestov settlements of the Kharkiv region; and Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region.



In the Lymanskyi direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine stood in the way of 4 attacks in the Novosadove and Torske settlements of the Donetsk region and in the Serebryansk forestry in the Luhansk region.



In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 21 attacks in the areas of Belogorivka settlements of Luhansk region; Verkhnokamyanske, Novy, Rozdolivka, Ivanivske, Stupochki, Klishchiivka and Andriivka of the Donetsk region.



In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 28 enemy attacks in the areas of Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Novoselivka Persha, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka and Netaylove settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Kostyantynivka, Vodyane, and Urozhaine settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 7 times.



In the Orykhiv direction, the Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian soldiers 19 times in the Staromayorsky district of the Donetsk region and Robotyny in the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River. During the past day, the occupiers unsuccessfully attacked the positions of our troops 2 times.



At the same time, by their actions, our soldiers continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces and units of the missile forces struck 1 radar station, 2 ammunition depots, 1 anti-aircraft defense device and 17 enemy personnel concentration areas.



During the day of May 9, the total combat losses of the Russian invaders, irreversible and sanitary, amount to approximately 980 people. The enemy also lost 5 tanks, 35 armored combat vehicles, 47 artillery systems, 4 anti-aircraft guns, 2 air defense systems, 51 operational-tactical UAVs, 73 vehicles and 4 units of special equipment.

