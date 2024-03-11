Russia – Ukraine war updates as of March 11, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for March 11, 2024.

747 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,671 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 64 combat clashes took place.



In total, the Russian occupiers launched 4 missile and 88 air strikes, carried out 96 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.



At night, Russian terrorists attacked Ukraine again, using 25 drones of the "Shahed" type. 15 attack drones were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.



As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. High-rise and private buildings, as well as other objects of civil infrastructure, were destroyed and damaged.



During the past day, Russian occupiers were hit by airstrikes in the following settlements: Muraveynya, Kopiyki, Sinne of the Sumy region; Velikiy Burluk, Vovchansk of the Kharkiv region; Novoyehorivka, Serebryan Forestry of the Luhansk Oblast; Terny, Yampolivka, Rozdolivka, Druzhba, New York, Ocheretyne, Semenivka, Oleksandropil, Novomykhailivka, Vugledar, Vodyane, Urozhayne, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Orykhiv, Novoandriivka, Pyatikhatky of the Zaporizhzhia region.



More than 150 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under the artillery fire of the Russian invaders.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



The enemy did not carry out offensive operations in the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic troop group "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk direction.



In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repulsed 8 enemy attacks in the areas of Bilogorivka settlements, Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka, Spirne and Rozdolivka of the Donetsk region.



In the Bakhmut direction, the defense forces of Ukraine repelled 5 enemy attacks in the areas of Klishchiivka, Andriivka and east of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria", in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 17 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the defense forces of Ukraine continue to deter the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Novomykhailivka, and Urozhany of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 25 times to break through the defenses of our troops.



In the Orykhiv direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 3 enemy attacks in the areas south of Novodarivka and north-west of Verbove of the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 4 unsuccessful assaults by the Russian invaders.



At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



During the past day, the aviation of the defense forces of Ukraine struck 10 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and one anti-aircraft missile system of the enemy.



Units of the missile forces damaged 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 1 ammunition depot, 2 electronic warfare stations and 2 means of enemy air defense.



Last day, the total losses of the enemy amounted to: 920 Russian invaders, 8 tanks, 24 armored combat vehicles, 33 artillery systems, one rocket salvo fire system, 2 anti-aircraft defenses, 59 operational-tactical drones, 74 cars and 14 units of special equipment.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 920 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) March 11, 2024

Ukraine Front Line

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: