Russia – Ukraine war updates as of January 16, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for January 16, 2024.

692 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,616 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 94 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 1 missile and 68 air strikes, carried out 78 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Airstrikes took place in: Vesele, Berestov of Kharkiv region; Novolyubivka, Serebryan Forestry, Luhansk Oblast; Terny, Yampolivka, Bohdanivka, Avdiivka, Oleksandropil, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane of the Donetsk region; Novodariivka, Zaporizhzhia region; Zmiivka, Novoberyslav, Beryslav, Kherson region.

More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 2 enemy attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Lymansky direction, our defenders repelled 13 enemy attacks near Terni, Yampolivka, Torsky, Donetsk region, and another 19 - in the areas of Serebryansk Forestry, Belogorivka, Luhansk region, and Hryhorivka, Verkhnyokamyansky, Vesely, Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 7 enemy attacks near Ivanivskyi, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka, Donetsk region.

In the zone of responsibility of the "Tavriya" anti-tank missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. Thus, during the past day, the Defense Forces repelled 18 attacks by invaders in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Stepovoy, Avdiyivka, and another 16 attacks - near Severny, Pervomaisky, and Nevelsky, Donetsk region.

In the Mariinsky direction, our defenders continue to hold back the enemy in the districts of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Pobyeda and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region, where 12 attacks were repelled.

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Shakhtarsky direction.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces repelled 3 enemy attacks west of Verbovoy and Robotiny in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the zone of responsibility of the "Odesa" air defense system in the Kherson direction, Ukrainian soldiers will continue measures to expand the bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. During the past day, the enemy carried out 1 unsuccessful assault on the positions of our troops.

At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 22 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as 1 anti-aircraft missile complex of the enemy.

Units of missile forces hit 3 areas of concentration of personnel, 8 artillery means, 1 anti-aircraft means and 2 radar stations of the enemy.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 1,110 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

UKFL

