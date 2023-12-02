Russia – Ukraine war updates as of December 2, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for December 2, 2023.

647 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,572 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The Russian Federation continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, and fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.



During the past day, 84 combat clashes took place.



In total, the enemy launched 2 rocket and 30 air strikes, fired 71 salvo rockets at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



Yesterday, the Russian Federation once again attacked Ukraine, using 2 Kh-59 guided missiles and 23 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed-136/131 type. The forces and means of air defense of Ukraine destroyed 1 Kh-59 guided missile and 18 attack UAVs.



Serebryanske forestry in Luhansk region and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region were hit by airstrikes.

More than 100 settlements in the Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted assault operations in the areas of Sinkivka, Kharkiv region, and Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region, where the Defense Forces repelled 13 attacks.



In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted assaults in the Serebryansk forestry area of Luhansk region, where the Defense Forces repulsed 8 attacks.



In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy carried out assaults in the areas of Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivskyi, Klishchiivka and Andriivka of the Donetsk region, where the Defense Forces repelled 21 attacks. Defense forces of Ukraine continue their assault south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and consolidate on the achieved boundaries.



In the area of responsibility of the "Tavria" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka, but our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers.



The offensive actions of the enemy were unsuccessful in the areas south of Novokalynovy, Stepovy, Avdiivka, Severny, Pervomaiskyi of the Donetsk region, where the Defense Forces repelled 21 attacks.



In the Mariinka direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, conducted unsuccessful assaults in the Novomykhailivka area of the Donetsk region.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Shakhtarsk direction.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy conducted 8 unsuccessful offensive (assault) actions to restore the lost position in the areas of Robotyne Zaporizhzhia region, and also conducted unsuccessful assault actions in the area west of Verbove Zaporizhzhia region, where our defenders repelled 4 more attacks.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces will continue to maintain occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnieper, continue to conduct counter-battery combat, and inflict fire damage on the enemy's rear.



Over the past day, units of the missile forces have damaged 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 5 warehouses of enemy ammunition.



Estimated losses of the enemy last day were: 1,070 occupiers, 7 tanks, 13 armored combat vehicles, 10 artillery systems, 1 anti-aircraft missile system, 18 operational-tactical BpLA, 1 cruise missile, 11 vehicles and a unit of special equipment.

russia's losses in manpower - 1,070 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h. — Ukraine Front Lines (@EuromaidanPR) December 2, 2023

