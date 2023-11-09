Avdiivka updates: hot ongoing battle, civilians on Coke Plant and russian storm from three directions

Avdiivka: Russians storm coke plant, prepare third wave of attacks

The situation around the Avdiivka Coke Plant is difficult, but the military is controlling it, the enemy has no breakthroughs, all attacks are repelled," Vitaliy Barabash, head of the Avdiivka Military-Civilian Administration, said.

He noted that due to the deteriorating weather, the occupiers are using less equipment, but when the weather improves, they will launch a third wave of the offensive.

Barabash said that small arms fighting continues around the clock, and the invaders "compensate" for all failures with fierce shelling and air strikes on the city.

17 locals remain in the only surviving shelter of Avdiivka Coke Plant, - Vitaliy Barabash, head of Avdiivka Military City Administration

The head of Avdiivka Military City Administration will persuade them to evacuate personally. He added that the plant is being shelled by the Russian army. There is no specific military presence there.

"Our guys don't go there because it's really a trap. We can draw various analogies, starting with Azovstal and ending with the realities. The plant has some remnants of technical oils - not all of them have been removed. When a bomb, rocket or artillery hits, it burns," he told the media.

In total, 1542 people remain in Avdiivka. The day before, 28 people were evacuated from the city. Meanwhile, the Russian offensive is being hampered by weather conditions, Barabash added.

Enemy storms Avdiivka from three directions, - NGU

Russian occupants continue to try to encircle Avdiivka in Donetsk region. Ukrainian defenders repelled over 10 enemy attacks there yesterday.

"We see how long Avdiivka is being defended. It is due to the fact that good fortifications and, let's say, echelon defense have been built here long ago, which allows our Defense Forces to hold the city despite numerous attacks," said Ruslan Muzychuk, spokesman for the National Guard, during a telethon.

He emphasized that due to weather conditions and the fact that the enemy's armored vehicles were heavily damaged, the occupiers are now using more infantry groups and a large number of UAVs.

