In Ternopil, a photo exhibition of a photographer-naturalist who died in the war will be presented

Denys Kryvyi, a photographer-naturalist and winner of many international competitions, was among the TOP 100 best photographers in the world. On July 16 at 3:00 PM, a commemorative photo exhibition by Denys Kryvyi titled "The Beauty of Buzkyi Gard" will be presented at the Art Museum in Ternopil. This was reported on the museum's Facebook page.

Denys Kryvyi, a photographer-naturalist and winner of many international competitions, was among the TOP 100 best photographers in the world. With the start of the full-scale war, he initially volunteered and later joined the SSO unit as a volunteer. Unfortunately, he died in Bakhmut on May 11, 2023.

Denys' photo exhibitions in Ukrainian museums are organized by his wife, Halyna Volhina, who created the charitable foundation "SYAO," the main goal of which is to help the SSO unit in which Denys served.

"We invite you to the presentation of the photo exhibition of a talented artist who celebrated the beauty of his native land and gave his life defending Ukraine," the message reads.

Tamara Koblyk

