Exhibitions in Kyiv worth visiting in June: a selection of events

In June, Kyiv offers a wide range of exhibitions that immerse visitors in the worlds of art, history, and deep reflection. From the blooming gardens of Ukraine to reflections on war and forgotten pages of history — we’ve prepared a selection of the most interesting exhibitions to visit in June 2025.

Collective painting exhibition: “Blooming gardens of Ukraine”

This exhibition features works by artists who captured the festive renewal of nature with the arrival of spring. The display reflects the blossoming trees and shrubs that adorn every corner of Ukraine during this season. Among the participating artists are Pavlo Sharko, Ellen Orro, Oleksii Ovcharenko, Yevheniia Bilet, Danylo Nozdra, Tetiana Krasna, and others.

Where: Museum of Hetmanship, 16B Spaska Street

When: Until June 10

Admission: Free

“Lviv school of studio glass”

This exhibition presents the works of 20 Lviv-based artists — both faculty and graduates of the Department of Art Glass at the Lviv National Academy of Arts. On display are creations by renowned glass artists from different generations, including pioneers of the Ukrainian studio glass movement such as Andriy Bokotey, Oleksandr Zvir, as well as their students and followers.

The exhibition is dedicated to the memory of Franz Cherniak, one of the key figures in Ukrainian art glass. He worked independently at the glass furnace of the Lviv Experimental Ceramic and Sculpture Factory. With his profound knowledge and unique sensitivity to material, he created symbolic and associative works across a wide range of themes — from nature and biblical motifs to cosmic fantasies.

Where: National Museum of Decorative Arts of Ukraine, 9 Lavrska Street

When: Until June 15

Admission: 60 UAH

“ The Landscape of Our Memory”

“The Landscape of Our Memory” is a long-term art project by Gabriela Bulisova and Mark Isaac. It is dedicated to the so-called “dispersed Holocaust” or “Holocaust by Bullets”, honoring the victims who were not murdered in concentration camps but rather in or near their hometowns.

Although the artists originally intended to begin the project in Ukraine, the first stage took place in Poland due to the full-scale war. The exhibition features photographs, collages, as well as audio and video installations.

Where: Mala Gallery of Mystetskyi Arsenal, 10 Lavrska Street

When: Until June 15

Admission: Free

“Under the sky of Kyiv”

The exhibition “Under the sky of Kyiv” is a painted chronicle of the city, reflecting artist Lidiia Selianko’s deep personal connection with the Ukrainian capital. The display explores the spaces, rhythms, architecture, and residents of Kyiv, transforming familiar urban corners into metaphors for inner states — calm, anxiety, tenderness, and hope.

Through her works — whether oil paintings or linocuts — Selianko focuses on themes of urban memory, the beauty of everyday life, and a gentle devotion to her native land. Her distinctive style merges abstraction with figuration, where the rhythms of textured brushstrokes and the depth of color play a central role.

Where: Museum of the Ukrainian Diaspora, 40B Knyaziv Ostrozkykh Street

When: Until June 22

Admission: 150 UAH (discounted — 100 UAH)

Fractured Tomorrows

This project focuses on uncertainty during wartime and the feelings that arise when familiar supports—personal, social, and visual—disappear. The works convey a state after the “fracture,” where the connection between present and future becomes unclear, and usual ideas about the course of events no longer apply.

The works of Dmytro Yevsieev, Mykola Lukin, and Yurii Pikul do not depict war literally. Their pieces speak through metaphor, atmosphere, and images that emerge when the familiar becomes ghostly and the future fragmented.

Where: Dymchuk Gallery, 21 Yaroslavska Street

When: Until June 22

Admission: Free

“Zoltan Mychka. The Line of Succession”

The exhibition project “Zoltan Mychka. The Line of Succession” is dedicated to the work of the outstanding Transcarpathian artist and People’s Artist of Ukraine, Zoltan Mychka.

The exhibition will showcase over eighty paintings from various years, drawn from the artist’s family collection, the National Museum Kyiv Art Gallery, and private collections. This will provide insight into the diverse artistic palette of the artist over his 45-year creative journey. In addition to Zoltan Mychka’s works, the exhibition features pieces by his predecessors, teachers, friends, as well as younger generation artists, like-minded colleagues, and students — highlighting the concept of a “line of succession” in art.

Where: National Museum Kyiv Art Gallery, 9 Tereshchenkivska Street

When: Until June 22

Admission: Full — 150 UAH, discounted — 75 UAH

“Ikanicha” — The Mariupol pysanka

For the first time since the Russian army destroyed the Mariupol Local History Museum, you can see the restored collection of pysanky called “Ikanicha.” These pysanky are an important part of the culture of the Greeks living near the Sea of Azov and are a symbol of Mariupol.

The collection began to be gathered in the old Mariupol gymnasium and later continued at the new Local History Museum. In 2022, the Ikanicha pysanky collection was destroyed along with everything else in the museum, but photographs survived. Thanks to these copies, artisans were able to recreate some of the samples.

Where: Ivan Honchar Museum, 19 Lavrska Street

When: Until June 22

Admission: Full — 100 UAH, discounted (students, pensioners) — 50 UAH, schoolchildren (from age 7) — 30 UAH

Blitz project “Through the secret door”

The summer season of blitz projects at the Khanenko Museum will begin on June 26 with a presentation by European decorative arts specialist Yuliia Samoilova. She will introduce and talk about a glass case with the coat of arms of the Dukes of Farnese and a travel inkwell — indispensable attributes for long journeys in the 16th century.

As part of the blitz projects, one item will be exhibited each month — on the last Thursday.

Where: Khanenko Museum, 15 Tereshchenkivska Street

When: June 26 (the event will be accompanied by curator-led tours at 2:00 PM and 6:00 PM)

Admission: 150 UAH

“Art-Vyriy 2025”

The exhibition aims to show how the experience of war, loss, displacement, exile, rupture, and loneliness transforms into a new artistic language. It is not about decoration but about the psycho-emotional resource of art and its ability to provide a sense of ground beneath one’s feet when the world is falling apart.

More than 90 artists participated in the project, including acclaimed masters of Ukrainian painting and graphics, sculptors, photographers, representatives of new media, young authors, and contemporary classics. Among the works presented are pieces by Matvii Vaisberg, Fedir Tetianych, Yurii Khymych, Oleksandr Smirnov, Ihor Haidai, Tiberii Silvashi, Yulia Boichuk, Etsushi Ono, Rasim Seydimov, Larysa Stepaniuk, and others.

Where: Khlibnia Gallery of the National Reserve Sofia of Kyiv, 24 Volodymyrska Street

When: Until June 30

Admission: 60 UAH

“Podilskiy jester: theater in ceramics”

The exhibition is dedicated to the work of Ivan Honchar, an honored master of folk art of Ukraine. The collection, formed from the museum’s holdings of ceramics, features realistic and truthful, humorous and fantastic, amusing and funny characters created by the artist. These works invite viewers to contemplate, imagine events, and develop further storylines. The museum holds the largest collection of the artist’s works in Ukraine — over 210 pieces.

Where: National Museum of Decorative Arts of Ukraine, 9 Lavrska Street

When: Until July 13

Admission: 60 UAH

“When the world falls apart”

The exhibition is dedicated to the unrealized memorial of the Babyn Yar tragedy, designed by the creative duo Ada Rybachuk and Volodymyr Melnychenko (ARVM) for the 1965 competition.

The exhibition features unique archival materials, including graphics, sketches, and a model from the ARVM Cultural Heritage Preservation Fund collection. These materials shed light on the artists’ creative search and the context of their work on the memorial.

Where: Exhibition Center “Living Memory,” 46A Yurii Illienko Street

When: Until July 31

Admission: Free

Alyona Kotova

