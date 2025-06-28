An exhibition dedicated to Constitution Day has opened at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine

There you can see the pen used to sign the Law on the Entry into Force of the Constitution, a copy of the Constitution with a dedicatory inscription by Mykhailo Syrota, his laptop, and other witnesses of the historic event.

A special exhibition dedicated to the adoption of the Constitution of Ukraine has opened at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in Kyiv. The display features items related to the historic process of adopting the Fundamental Law.

Among the exhibits are the pen used by Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Moroz to sign the Law “On the Entry into Force of the Constitution of Ukraine,” an ink case, a copy of the Constitution with a dedicatory note from MP Mykhailo Syrota, his laptop, and other artifacts from that time.

As a reminder, the Constitution of Ukraine was adopted during the night of June 27–28, 1996, after a continuous 24-hour session of the Verkhovna Rada. At least 300 votes were required to approve each of the 160 articles. In the end, 321 deputies voted in favor. This step marked an important milestone in the formation of an independent Ukraine.

The museum invites everyone to visit the exhibition and reflect on the events that laid the legal foundations of Ukrainian statehood.

Dasha Gryshyna