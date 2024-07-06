How Russia finances greek business. Dedicated to the adherents of the “Shadow Fleet” sect

In May 2024, not "shadowy," but completely transparent tankers belonging to Greek shipowners, a member of the EU and NATO, transported:

- Russian crude oil from Russian ports in the Baltic Sea - 3.4 million tons (30.55% of the total volume - an absolute 1st place); 29 tankers were recorded and identified.

- Russian petroleum products from Russian ports in the Baltic Sea - 0.96 million tons (38.92% of the total volume, an absolute 1st place); 21 tankers.

- Russian petroleum products from Russian ports in the Black Sea - 0.9 million tons (24.93% of the total volume, an absolute 1st place); 22 tankers.

- Russian crude oil from Russian ports in the Black Sea - 0.44 million tons (12.67% of the volumes, 4th place overall). Only 5 tankers.

The last point needs a "clarification team"...

Back in 2023, Greek shipowners held the absolute 1st place for the year in the Black Sea with a figure of 36.53% of all crude oil shipments, 17.4 million tons.

Today's 12.67% - a threefold decrease - is because these shipments were under general scrutiny, and our friends and colleagues, journalists and diplomats, disseminated and shamed... So, it works.

That is why we pose the following question to the Greek government, the European Commission, and NATO governing bodies:

Is Greece a responsible member of the EU and NATO if its business finances the main engine of Putin's Russia's war against Ukraine and the civilized world?

Andrii Klymenko

