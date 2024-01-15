In the light of recent events about the promotion of the scandalous draft law on mobilizations, Ukrainian society faces contradictory thoughts and reactions. Here below one of such a kind from a Ukrainian citizen.

Will you do a job that involves risking your life if you know in advance that it won’t bring the results you expect? A normal person won’t. And if he or she is forced to do it by creating a threat to life, health or freedom, a person may obey the force but will wait for the moment to get free from such threats and avenge for the humiliation.

Those pushing the concept of ‘forced mobilization’ instead of finding ways to mobilize volunteers are true enemies of Ukraine, who seek to increase social tension in society and deliberately provoke a social explosion, which the enemy dreams of and does a lot to make it happen in Ukraine.

Lack of an adult conversation between the top leadership of the State and the Ukrainian people about the country's strategy and means of defense, about options and real terms of defeating the enemy is a huge error or deliberate sabotage.

Can Ukraine hold the front line without the help of the West? No one has explained to the Ukrainians how this will be done. And this fact leaves the enemy with ample opportunities to conduct subversive propaganda, speaking about the plans of the ‘Kyiv junta’ to pelt the enemy with corpses of Ukrainian men and women.

And will there be help from the West in 2024-2026? Ukrainians do not know and no one tells them about it, and no one concludes agreements with partner countries on military aid that would establish partners’ obligations. Uncertainty is always scary!

Does the top leadership of the State have an understanding of how we are going to win this war? No one has heard of such an understanding, and Zelensky’s attempts to give Ukrainians reasons for optimism by telling us that soon we’ll be given F-16s while the leading YouTube channels say that there is a chronic shortage of grenades, mines, shells, armored vehicles, EW, missiles, UAVs...

Ukrainians have no answers from the State, which threatens them with forced mobilization, to the key issues of war and peace, and this certainly does not contribute to peace and cohesion in society. The idea of a toss-up as a mobilization mechanism, which will be carried out by officials who, in the mass consciousness, are masters of fraud, is a stupid idea. Ukrainians don’t believe in the government’s ability to conduct such a toss-up honestly! Public credibility cast down the drain has certain consequences...

An attempt to force Ukrainians to do meaningless work is a bad idea that can blow up the country from within and the responsibility for preventing such an explosion lies entirely with the top leadership of the State of Ukraine. Statesmen must stop playing stupid games! The situation no longer allows for fun.

It is better to spend resources on finding a motivational package for volunteers than on finding new ways to deceive the people!

UKFL

