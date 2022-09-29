World about Ukraine: September 28, 2022

What the World says today about Russia – Ukraine war? Read in Ukraine Front Lines digest as of September 28, 2022.

The New York Times: Defense officials meet in Brussels to discuss ramping up arms production for Ukraine.

They will discuss how many more long-range missile systems and air defenses Ukraine needs to ship.

Ukraine’s president has asked the U.S. to send long-range missiles that can reach Russia, but America is reluctant to do so because of Putin’s possible provocation to escalate the conflict.

BBC: New York Jets owners on donating $1m to help humanitarian efforts

A family from America in which the late father was a refugee from Ukraine after World War II will donate £893,000 to help those affected in Ukraine. His daughter feels it is her duty to help. A video was also shown at MetLife Stadium calling for help to Ukraine and reminding them that the war is still going on.

Reuters: Ukrainians flee from Russian annexation – while they still can

Ukrainians drop everything just to be in Ukraine and not under occupation. Russia lets people from Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions through one checkpoint. Almost all Ukrainians are leaving because of the referendum because people were forced to fill out ballots.

The Daily Mail: US prepares another $1.1 BILLION in aid for Ukraine

After Russia said Ukrainians in the occupied territories voted to join Russia, the U.S. called such a vote a sham because residents were forced to vote. They will send another aid to Ukraine, which will be the last delivery of weapons. The U.S. does not recognize their results and is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia.

