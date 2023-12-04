World about Ukraine: December 2023 digest, Week 1

Ukraine's New Long-Range Rocket Delivery From US Pushed to Next Year

Ukraine will need to wait until next year before it receives its first big shipment of rocket-propelled bombs the U.S. has adapted to strike at a nearly 100-mile (160km) range, according to the Pentagon and people familiar with the timing.

When the U.S. was first approached by Boeing to buy and ship the Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB) to Ukraine last fall, the most optimistic timeline for shipping was around spring of this year, according to a document seen by Reuters at that time. It was reported by Politico in February that delivery wouldn't take place until later in 2023.

3D-printed housing project underway in Ukraine

A project to build a private house for the family of a Ukrainian defender using 3D printing technology has started in the Ukrainian city of Irpin near the capital Kyiv.

Once completed with the use of a Ukrainian-made printer, the house will be the first residential building using 3D technology in the war-torn country, according to the designers.

The house will be inhabited by Natalia Berezov and her two daughters, whose father Yaroslav lost his life on the frontlines of the war against Russia near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region.

"As you know, now there is war in Ukraine, and we have created the first 3D house in the Irpin region, and our company will give it free of charge," Maks Zabucki, an engineer with Ukraine's 3D Technology UTU company involved in the project, told Radio Poland's Danuta Isler.

‘Part of our history’: Ukraine hails return of Scythian gold treasures



Items lent to Netherlands from Crimea in 2013 before Russia’s annexation had been subject of decade-long struggle.

Ukraine has hailed the return of Scythian gold treasures as a “symbolic and historic” victory over Russia, which had laid claim to the artefacts in a decade-long struggle over ownership.

On Tuesday the collection, including a rare golden neck ornament and a solid gold helmet, was shown off in Kyiv. They are among 1,000 items lent in 2013 by four museums in Crimea for an exhibition in the Netherlands.

The following year – with the artefacts still out of the country – Vladimir Putin annexed the Black Sea peninsula. Ukraine and the museums in Moscow-occupied territory both demanded the Scythian finds be sent back to them.

Ukraine military intelligence chief’s wife was poisoned

Zelensky says fortifying front lines must be accelerated

The wife of Ukraine’s military intelligence chief has been hospitalized after being poisoned with heavy metals, a top Ukrainian official said Tuesday.

Marianna Budanova, who is married to Ukrainian military spymaster Kyrylo Budanov, is undergoing treatment after a lengthy period of illness, local media reported.

“The information corresponds to reality; an investigation is ongoing, including internal inquiries,” Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for Budanov’s office, the Defense Ministry’s intelligence directorate, confirmed in a statement. "[Her] life is currently out of danger, but medical supervision will continue for some time.”

Russian missile strikes in eastern Ukraine rip through buildings, kill 2 and bury families in rubble

Several other employees in the agency were also exposed to the poisoning but did not exhibit symptoms. Budanova moved into her husband’s office when the war began. She was educated as a psychologist and previously worked for Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Russian missiles tore through apartment buildings in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region, local officials said Thursday, killing at least two people and burying families under rubble as the Kremlin’s forces continued to pound the fiercely contested area with long-range weapons.

Russian military units simultaneously launched six S-300 missiles toward the Donetsk region during the night, according to Ukrainian Internal Affairs Minister Ihor Klymenko. Another two were fired separately in the same area, the Ukrainian air force said.

The simultaneous missile strikes hit three Donetsk cities — Pokrovsk, Novohrodivka and Myrnohrad, Klymenko said. The cities lie 25-40 kilometers (15-25 miles) from the front line.

Ukrainian Official Predicts Kyiv Airport Soon to Reopen

Ukraine has become progressively stronger over the past year and will soon be able to reopen Kyiv's international airport, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff said on Friday.

Andriy Yermak made the pledge while addressing diplomats at Boryspil International Airport outside the capital.

"This return to the elements of peace is possible because Ukraine has grown stronger," Yermak told the diplomats in remarks posted on Zelenskiy's website.

"We are now capable of providing security for this site. Thanks to our defence forces and our friends, your countries. I am certain that the symbolic boarding cards that you were given when you came in today will soon turn into real ones."

EU provides EUR 194m for training of Ukrainian troops

The European Council announced the additional funding on Tuesday afternoon.

The EU will finance "necessary lethal and non-lethal equipment and supplies, as well as services to back the training activities," bringing its spending on the training of Ukrainian soldiers to EUR 255 million, according to officials.

So far, more than 34,000 Ukrainian troops have been trained by the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine), since its launch in November last year, officials said.

Ex-president barred from leaving Ukraine amid alleged plan to meet with Hungary’s Viktor Orban

Former President Petro Poroshenko was denied permission to leave Ukraine for a planned meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Ukraine’s security service said Saturday.

Poroshenko announced Friday that he had been turned away at the border despite previously receiving permission from Parliament to leave the country. Under martial law, Ukrainian men between 18 and 60 years of age are not allowed to leave the country without special approval.

