World about Ukraine: September 8, 2022

What the World says today about Russia – Ukraine war? Read in Ukraine Front Lines digest as of September 8, 2022.

The Guardian: Ukraine troops have advanced 30 miles into Russian lines, top general says

Ukrainian defenders are leading a counteroffensive in the south and east. Ukraine has regained control of more than 700 square kilometers of territory. The Bayraktar and Himars are effectively assisting them in the fight against the Russian military.

The New York Times: With the latest aid, total U.S. assistance to Ukraine would reach $13.5 billion.

Anthony J. Blinken visited Kiev. He met with Ukraine’s foreign minister, visited a children’s hospital and met the famous Patron dog.

The secretary of state said that the U.S. intends to give Ukraine $2 billion in support and $675 million in military support.

CNN: Forcible deportations of Ukrainian civilians to Russia are detailed at UN Security Council

2.5 million Ukrainians have been deported from Ukraine while being subjected to torture and violence. They had to undergo filtration, but Russian officials deny this. Children left without parents can be adopted by Russian families.

Gibson guitars for peace global auction to raise funds for Ukraine 

Four limited edition guitars in the colors of the Ukrainian flag have been created to raise money to help Ukrainians. Bidding for the guitars will begin on October 11 and conclude with a live auction on November 11. Gibson has also released Guitars For Peace t-shirt so people can show their support for Ukraine. 100% of the proceeds from the sale will be donated to humanitarian aid.

Defense Bridge: Norway sending Hellfire missiles, night vision googles to Ukraine

The country’s Defense Ministry will give Ukraine 160 missiles for ground and surface targets, launchers and guidance units. Norwegian instructors have trained Ukrainian operators in the use of the Hellfire.

Norway also participates in a fund to coordinate military equipment purchases for Ukraine.

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?