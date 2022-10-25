Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz announced the “Marshall Plan of the 21st century” for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

He stated this at the opening of the International Expert Conference on the Restoration, Reconstruction and Modernization of Ukraine in Berlin: “This conference is about creating infrastructure and developing mechanisms that will help facilitate and finance what John Maynard Keynes called “permanent reconstruction” in 1944. What is at stake here is nothing less than the creation of a new Marshall Plan for the 21st century, a generational task that must begin now,” Scholz said.

The head of the German government also told how he sees Ukraine in the future: “An important producer of green energy, an exporter of industrial and agricultural products, a digital center with some of the best IT experts, as well as a member of the EU with the appropriate infrastructure and legal framework.”

