Home NEWS WORLD ABOUT UKRAINE Pentagon: Ukraine cannot use ATACMS missiles to launch deep strikes on Russia

Pentagon: Ukraine cannot use ATACMS missiles to launch deep strikes on Russia

Pentagon: Ukraine cannot use ATACMS missiles to launch deep strikes on the russian federation, the USA has not changed its position.

"Our policy hasn't changed," Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said.

She reminded that the United States allows cross border strikes when russia is attacking from the other side of the border.

In addition, she noted that according to the situation on the battlefield, the US changes its approaches.

"But right now we have not authorized the use of ATACMS for deep strike capabilities within Russia," Singh said.

Follow. the link to read  about the U.S. latest security package for Ukraine. 

Ukraine Front Lines

Tags:

WE NEED YOUR HELP! 24/7, every day, since 2014 our team based in Kyiv is bringing crucial information to the world about Ukraine. Please support truly independent wartime Pulitzer Prize-winning journalism in #Ukraine.

You are welcome to fund us:

Donate Now
Support Ukraine Front Lines

Share this:

0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright ©2014-2024 Ukraine Front Lines

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, Ukraine Front Lines team

Sending

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?