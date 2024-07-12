Pentagon: Ukraine cannot use ATACMS missiles to launch deep strikes on Russia

Pentagon: Ukraine cannot use ATACMS missiles to launch deep strikes on the russian federation, the USA has not changed its position.

"Our policy hasn't changed," Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said.

She reminded that the United States allows cross border strikes when russia is attacking from the other side of the border.

In addition, she noted that according to the situation on the battlefield, the US changes its approaches.

"But right now we have not authorized the use of ATACMS for deep strike capabilities within Russia," Singh said.

Follow. the link to read about the U.S. latest security package for Ukraine.

Ukraine Front Lines

