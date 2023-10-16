Ukraine will receive additional missiles for Patriot. This was announced by the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after meeting with the Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, TSN reports.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte.

The Head of State said that Ukraine would receive additional missiles for the Patriot system from the Netherlands.

"Odesa. Our talks with Mark Rutte. Additional missiles for the Petriots. Energy. Grain corridor. There will be more protection for our state," the president wrote.

Mark Rutte himself confirmed that Ukraine would receive additional missiles for the American Patriot system. This will help our country effectively counter potential enemy attacks.

"This winter, Russia will try to harm Ukraine as much as possible. That is why the Netherlands will supply additional Patriot missiles so that Ukraine can defend itself against Russia's barbaric air strikes," the politician summarized.

The Netherlands is also preparing to provide Ukraine with patrol boats to escort ships along the grain corridor and is preparing a new aid package worth 100 million euros. Part of this money will be used to support Dutch companies that are ready to contribute to Ukraine's recovery. The rest will be used to purchase fuel and equipment for the winter period.

In addition, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte visited the Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, which was damaged by shelling by Russian occupiers.

During the visit, Zelenskyy and Rutte also visited Ukrainian defenders in a hospital. They thanked the soldiers for their fight and talked to the medical staff. President Zelenskyy presented the soldiers with state awards: the Order for Courage, III degree, and the medal for Military Service to Ukraine.

Assistance to Ukraine from the Netherlands

Following President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visits to Denmark and the Netherlands on August 20, it became known that Ukraine had received F-16 fighter jets.

Later, it became known that the country would transfer all of its F-16 fighters to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The only exception to the 42 promised aircraft are those that will be used to train Ukrainian pilots.

The first batch of F-16s from the Netherlands will be delivered to the Ukrainian military in 2024. More detailed timing of the delivery will also depend on the training of Ukrainian pilots.

Ukraine Front Lines

Tags: